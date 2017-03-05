Jabrill Peppers: I’m a safety

Posted by Josh Alper on March 5, 2017, 10:22 AM EST

Jabrill Peppers played all over the field on both sides of the ball and special teams while at Michigan and did it well enough to be a Heisman Trophy finalist last year.

His nomadic resume in Ann Arbor has led to questions about where Peppers will play at the professional level. He primarily lined up at linebacker for the Wolverines last season, but is built like a safety and Peppers said his mindset is that of a defensive back.

“What do I look like?” Peppers said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m a safety. … I control the controllables and I’m pretty much effective wherever I’m going to be put. I don’t have a lot of tape at safety but I’m a pretty damn good safety. … There’s a lot of unknowns and I don’t know what all of those things are. But the bottom line is, I’m a ballplayer and I’m a hell of a ballplayer. I intend to run fast, I intend to look smooth doing whatever it is that I’m asked to do.”

Peppers said teams have told him he’s “very dynamic with the ball in my hands” after returning kicks and playing offense in addition to his defensive duties, so there’s no doubt about his versatility. Figuring out how to best harness that versatility will be an issue for a coaching staff, but the range of skills he’s displayed should make someone take on the challenge before too much time has passed in the draft.