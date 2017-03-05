Jaguars, Raiders reportedly interested in Martellus Bennett

Posted by Mike Florio on March 5, 2017, 11:21 AM EST

As tight end Martellus Bennett prepares to become a free agent for the third time in his career, at least two teams other than his current one are interested in signing him.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that the Jaguars and Raiders are interested in Bennett.

The Jacksonville angle makes sense, given that Bennett once spent a year with the Giants, when they were coached by Tom Coughlin. As in current Jaguars executive V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin.

The Raiders currently have two tight ends on the roster: Mychal Rivera and Clive Walford. Rivera, who will become a free agent on Thursday, was reportedly on the trade block a year ago. Walford supplanted Rivera as the primary pass-catching tight end in 2016, but he still mustered only 33 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns. Bennett, primarily as the second fiddle to Rob Gronkowski for most of the regular season, had 55 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bennett, who turns 30 on Friday, spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys, 2012 with the Giants, and three seasons with the Bears.