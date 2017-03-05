Jaguars, Raiders reportedly interested in Martellus Bennett

As tight end Martellus Bennett prepares to become a free agent for the third time in his career, at least two teams other than his current one are interested in signing him.
Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that the Jaguars and Raiders are interested in Bennett.
The Jacksonville angle makes sense, given that Bennett once spent a year with the Giants, when they were coached by Tom Coughlin. As in current Jaguars executive V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin.
The Raiders currently have two tight ends on the roster: Mychal Rivera and Clive Walford. Rivera, who will become a free agent on Thursday, was reportedly on the trade block a year ago. Walford supplanted Rivera as the primary pass-catching tight end in 2016, but he still mustered only 33 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns. Bennett, primarily as the second fiddle to Rob Gronkowski for most of the regular season, had 55 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns.
Bennett, who turns 30 on Friday, spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys, 2012 with the Giants, and three seasons with the Bears.
Geez, Carr or Bortles? Welcome to Oatown.
Obviously he won’t be winning anything we these teams.
ariani1985 says:
Mar 5, 2017 11:27 AM
Sure, but look at it this way…..in one season with the Patriots, Martellus accumulated more SB rings than the entire Vikings organization in the last 51 years….
ariani1985 says:
Mar 5, 2017 11:27 AM
Tell Ms. Ariani I said hello.
No state tax in Florida. He’s all about the dollars.
It isn’t about winning now for him, it’s about cashing in and going on vacation so Jacksonville is perfect. He can blame Bortles for everything and that would be believed. In Oakland, he would be accountable, in Jax…not so much although with Coughlin running things, it may be different down there.
Lee Smith is still there, recovering from last seasons ankle injury. I don’t see Bennett as a guy who wants to block. I’m sure there will be plenty available in the draft rounds 3, 4, 5, 6… Bennett is 30 next week.