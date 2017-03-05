Jamal Adams thinks he should be the first overall pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 5, 2017, 6:19 PM EST

Former LSU safety Jamal Adams is considered by many draft observers to be one of the Top 5 players in this year’s class. But Adams thinks he should be in the Top 1.

“I feel like I’m the best guy in the draft. I feel like I should be the No. 1 pick,” Adams said.

Adams added, however, that he thinks all players should view themselves as the best. When he was asked about comparisons between himself and former Ohio State safety Malik Hooker, Adams said Hooker should think of himself as the best as well.

“I’m pretty sure he feels he’s the best,” Adams said. “I know I feel I’m the best. I wouldn’t respect him as a player if he didn’t feel he was the best DB in this class.”

Adams will probably not actually go first overall, but he appears likely to go high in the first round. The team that drafts him will be adding a player with talent — and confidence.