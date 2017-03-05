Jerry Jones: Tony Romo agrees on “do-right rule,” says no to Washington

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was quick to shoot down the rumored three-way deal which would send quarterback Tony Romo to Washington.
And even though he doesn’t have a way to enforce it, he trusts his longtime quarterback to not sign with a division rival even if he’s released.
“It is implied that we will work in the best way we can for the mutual interest of Tony and the Cowboys. That was just implied,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That’s important here. Now we’ve got to abide by every league rule. We can’t have agreements without it being within the boundaries of the NFL.
“But when you’ve got a situation like we got, we’ll do the do-right rule. That’s it. Very important. We do the do-right rule. We have that kind of relationship.”
Jones said there was no rush to make a decision on Romo, and they could wait beyond the March 9 start of free agency to make a deal since they are positioned to carry his cap hit into the year. That’s a roundabout way of him letting people know he’s not going to just give Romo away until he determines the value he might have to another (non-Washington) team.
“What I’m really saying is that I do not know how, what we will end up with – whether it will be a trade, whether it will be a release, whether it will be neither,” Jones said. “I do not know at this time. All scenarios have been well-considered and thought out. Now we’ve just got to see where the reality is.
“He’s considering options. Obviously, we all know that he’s going to have the opportunity to look at whatever situation, if there are situations. He’s going to have an opportunity to look at it. He gets to say and control this situation every bit as much as we do.”
Again, such a wink-nod agreement is absolutely unenforceable, but it appears Jones and Romo have the kind of relationship that trusting the other to “do-right” is understood.
I honestly think they will just pay Tony to backup Dak. I think Tony brings too much to the table in preparation and understanding.
Tony seems like a good guy, but its been clear for his 10+ years QB’ing he is NOT the missing link for any team w/ SB aspirations.
Romo is a fool if he let’s an owner who no longer wants him to dictate where he might be most successful.
I don’t share Jerrah’s view that Romo has a SuperBowl ring in him (I doubt that he’ll make it through half a season with a new team–unless that new team has one heck of a line battling in front of him), but it would tickle me to no end for Tony to “wink and nod” and then turn around and sign with Washington for $1.00 just to stick it to Jones.
Not going to happen, of course, but something like that occurring would crush that day’s news’ cycle.
No honest person should ever use “Dallas Cowboys” and “do-right” in the same sentence.
Ah yes, another presser from Jerrah. I was going out of my miND without it.
Hey Jerrah, you don’t own Romi. Release him aND he is free to go where ever he wants. He is not your personal slave. Do you get it now?
If I’m Romo I go and immediately sign with the Redskins for the veteran minimum upon release