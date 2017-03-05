Joe Mixon gets his chance to impress scouts soon

Posted by Mike Florio on March 5, 2017, 10:43 PM EST

Banned from the Scouting Combine due to an ugly assault that occurred in 2014, former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon will get his chance to show what he can do soon. Mixon and the other draft-eligible Oklahoma players will work out at the team’s Pro Day workout on Wednesday.

What Mixon does on Wednesday will be a factor in his overall assessment. For now, the threshold question remains when, and if, an owner will green light a decision to draft Mixon.

As a key decision maker with one team recently told PFT, Mixon would be a high second-round pick and maybe a low first-round pick if he had a clean off-field record. Notwithstanding his misconduct, a devastating punch to a woman’s face caught on video, the current thinking is that someone will pick Mixon in round three or four.

The perceptions regarding Mixon, along with his ultimate draft stock, will change based on what he does on Wednesday and what teams learn about him. The things that coaches and other staff at Oklahoma say privately about Mixon will matter.

Regardless, he’ll end up getting a chance to perform at the next level. While his arrest and guilty plea will likely result in his draft stock dropping, he’ll still get an opportunity to perform at the next level.