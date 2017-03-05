Le’Veon Bell continues to admit to hidden injury

Posted by Mike Florio on March 5, 2017, 2:44 PM EST

Eight years ago, the NFL didn’t really want to fine the Jets for hiding quarterback Brett Favre’s arm injury down the stretch of the 2008 campaign. As one source with knowledge of the dynamics explained it to PFT at the time, the NFL had to take action because Favre kept talking about it.

Fast forward to 2017, where Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell keeps talking about a groin injury that his team had concealed. It was Bell who let the cat out of the bag in the aftermath of the postseason loss to the Patriots. More than a week later, Bell provided more information about when the injury happened, and how it was affecting him in the New England game.

Most recently, Bell has elaborated on the situation during an appearance on ESPN.

“When I was out there, I wasn’t feeling well at all,” Bell said. “The fact I was out there [early in the game], their game plan was so different just because of the fact I was out there. If I go out there healthy and we go out there and do what we do . . . I think the outcome would have been different.”

In other words, Bell has made it crystal clear that: (1) he was injured; and (2) the injury was hidden by the team. It’s still safe to assume the NFL eventually will look the other way because: (1) it’s the Steelers; and (2) it’s not the Patriots.