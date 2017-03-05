 Skip to content

Matt Kalil reportedly “100 percent healthy” entering free agency

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 5, 2017, 11:21 AM EST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 17: Matt Kalil #75 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the game against the Buffalo Bills on August 17, 2012 at Mall of America Field at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Getty Images

Vikings left tackle Matt Kalil is about to enter the free agent market, and his dad says he’s jumping into that pool healthy.

The former first-rounder missed most of last season after hip surgery, and enters a deep market of players at his position.

He’s 100 percent healthy now,’’ his father, Frank Kalil said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “He’s really doing well. He looks great. He’s ready to rock and roll. He’s back up to his game weight. He’s lifting weights. He’s doing all the right things.’’

Of course, as medical diagnoses go, parents are probably right up there with agents in terms of being unbiased in the days before dollars begin to flow. But Kalil could certainly cash in if other people share his father’s belief. Kalil, the fourth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, started 66 straight games prior to the hip problem last year.

The Vikings have said they want to retain him, but there could be plenty of other suitors. One notable one is Carolina, where Matt’s brother Ryan Kalil anchors a line that needs a left tackle considering the uncertainty surrounding Michael Oher, who still hasn’t cleared the concussion protocol after suffering a brain injury last September.

11 Responses to “Matt Kalil reportedly “100 percent healthy” entering free agency”
  1. codiablo says: Mar 5, 2017 11:38 AM

    Goodbye Matt, you were a wasted pick after you decided you didn’t want to play football anymore

  2. wtfru2 says: Mar 5, 2017 11:43 AM

    All he’s trying to do is get a good contract with several million guaranteed and bag it again. He doesn’t want to play, he just wants the money…..

  3. taintedsaints2009 says: Mar 5, 2017 11:46 AM

    Put any quarterback in the league behind the Vikings offensive line and they would be below average.

  4. MichaelEdits says: Mar 5, 2017 11:49 AM

    Even if Michael Oher is 100% healthy, which isn’t likely, tell me Matt Kalil isn’t a significant upgrade. #KeepPounding

  5. mongo3401 says: Mar 5, 2017 11:50 AM

    Anyone who pays this guy top tackle money should be fired.

  6. sterling7 says: Mar 5, 2017 11:50 AM

    As a Minnesota Viking 4Life since 1968,. The last time this guy was healthy was when he was born-what a waste……………

  7. sterling7 says: Mar 5, 2017 11:53 AM

    P.S. whoever signs this guy because of his health history or lack thereof-it will be the most incentive laden contract in the history of athletics!!

  8. h0metownzero says: Mar 5, 2017 11:57 AM

    He’s been stuck in what the Pioneer Press calls “Loserville, USA” for his whole career. He needs a change of scenery.

  9. kepickle says: Mar 5, 2017 11:58 AM

    anyone would be a upgrade to the trash the panthers used last yr

  10. jjpmn says: Mar 5, 2017 12:05 PM

    Great rookie season. Big flop since then. So disappointing.

  11. filthymcnasty3 says: Mar 5, 2017 12:18 PM

    I’ve seen more energy and better footwork out of lifeless cadavers.

