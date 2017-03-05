Mike Glennon officially has no agent (unofficially does)

Posted by Mike Florio on March 5, 2017, 10:49 AM EST

With free agency approaching, players like Darrelle Revis and Colin Kaepernick were wise to officially hire agents. Mike Glennon, however, does not yet officially have one.

NFLPA records still show that Glennon is unrepresented. It’s an important point as Tuesday approaches, since at that point teams can negotiate with agents representing free agents — but not with the free agents directly. Although Liz Mullen of SportsBusiness Journal has reported that Glennon split with two firms (Vanguard and Athletes First) and that he will re-sign with Athletes First only, it apparently hasn’t happened yet.

If it’s going to happen, it needs to happen soon. Otherwise, any team that talks to David Dunn or other agents about Glennon as of Tuesday will be tampering.

Not to be confused with the teams that currently and have been talking to agents about free agents in Indianapolis for the past several days, which obviously is tampering but only gets investigated if someone essentially admits to the world that tampering happened.

Someone is clearly talking to someone about Glennon, given the report that the Bears and Jets are interested in Glennon. That’s the kind of information that makes its way to the media from the agents who are trying to get the player paid as much money as possible.