Myles Garrett runs a 4.64-second 40, unofficially

Posted by Mike Florio on March 5, 2017, 9:40 AM EST

We don’t know much about how the top of the draft will play out, but it looks like the first name called will belong to Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Garrett unofficially ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds on Sunday morning. Gil Brandt of NFL.com posted a hand-timed measurement of 4.52 seconds, and a scout sitting behind Brandt said, “We can all go home now.”

Previously in the Combine, Garrett pumped out 33 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

While none of that means a guy will be a great football player, Garrett already was regarded as one of the top picks before the Scouting Combine. This is just the icing on the cake.

The Browns hold the first overall pick. Over the next two months, the main question likely will be whether they keep it and pick Garrett, or whether they trade it to a team that will.