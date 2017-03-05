Pierre Garcon hasn’t heard anything about staying in Washington

Posted by Josh Alper on March 5, 2017, 1:20 PM EST

When Redskins coach Jay Gruden spoke to the media from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, he said that he’d love to have wide receiver Pierre Garcon back for the 2017 season but that he’s “not going to blink” if the veteran leaves as a free agent.

As of now, Garcon says that he hasn’t heard anything from the team in either direction when it comes to a future in Washington. Garcon joined former Colts teammate Pat McAfee on McAfee’s podcast to talk about where he might end up.

“I haven’t heard anything from the Redskins, man,” Garcon said, via the Washington Post. “I have not heard anything at all. But everybody does strategic moves right before free agency, or right during free agency, so I couldn’t tell you what they’re up to. … I’m sure I’ll hear something from them. But yeah, I haven’t heard anything from them.”

Garcon said he’s heard people connect him to the Rams and 49ers because he’s played for Rams coach Sean McVay and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan in the past and both teams are in need of help at receiver. He said he thinks he’d be a good fit for “any team that needs a veteran receiver, just to plug in and make that Super Bowl run, to tell you the truth.”

The next few days should provide a better idea of which teams will be making a run at Garcon and whether Gruden will be putting his no blinking pledge to the test.