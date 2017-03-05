Report: Cardinals unlikely to sign Calais Campbell or Tony Jefferson

It looks like the Cardinals defense will be down a couple of key players from last year’s unit when the team returns to work this offseason.
Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports that word around the Scouting Combine this week is that the Cardinals will lose both defensive end Calais Campbell and safety Tony Jefferson as free agents. Per Somers, the players — who rank 10th and 14th on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents — are “going to command more money” than the Cardinals will be willing or able to pay them to remain in Arizona.
Campbell’s departure would leave the Cardinals without a player that has been a fixture in the Arizona lineup since coming to the team as a second-round pick in 2008. Mike Klis of KUSA in Denver reported this week that the Broncos are expected to make a run at signing Campbell.
Jefferson hits free agency after the Cardinals signed Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu to long-term deals and at a moment when they used the franchise tag to lock up linebacker Chandler Jones and a fair chunk of cap space. That’s made his departure a likely outcome for some time.
Somers reports that re-signing safety D.J. Swearinger and tight end Jermaine Gresham would take on a higher priority if things play out as expected with Campbell and Jefferson.
Welcome to Oakland both players & then Big Reg drafts the best MLB or OJ Howard, in the first round which ever holds more value when the 24th pick comes around!!!
Tony, come to New England!
He most likely ends up in Seattle. He has friends on the team and a quarterback & coaching staff that has proven it can win Super Bowls.
Man that is some terrible news… Campbell is the heart of the defense and Jefferson is the best safety you never heard of in the NFL… This one stings… Sure do wish there was a way to keep them both from chasing the almighty dollar…
“He most likely ends up in Seattle. He has friends on the team and a quarterback & coaching staff that has proven it can win Super Bowls.”
That would be Super Bowl. Singular. I guess you dynasty in your own mind fans need a reminder.
Lolz