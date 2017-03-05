Reuben Foster apologizes, says he’ll discuss incident with teams at Alabama this week

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 5, 2017, 3:31 PM EST

The agent for former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster sent a letter to all 32 NFL teams after Foster was sent home from the NFL Scouting Combine following an incident with a hospital worker, NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones reported.

Foster used the letter to apologize and say that although he believes the incident was caused by a misunderstanding, he understood getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine was a privilege. Foster also invited team representatives to meet with him the night before Alabama’s pro day workout later this week so he can explain his side of the story and answer questions since he missed much of the interview process in Indianapolis.

Foster is considered one of the top defensive talents in this draft. He had posted a video on his Instagram account Saturday, the day he actually left Indianapolis.

This incident probably makes Foster’s formal pre-draft visits with teams more important. He’s recovering from shoulder surgery, and some teams might want to see more than just updated medical reports over the next several weeks.