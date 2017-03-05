Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 5, 2017, 10:02 AM EST

The quarterback market should come into focus for the Bills this week.

A few pass rushers who could help the Dolphins.

It’s a big week for the Patriots and LB Dont’a Hightower.

Former Jets C Nick Mangold shared his thoughts on the team’s current quarterbacks.

USC WR Juju Smith-Schuster might be a good fit for the Ravens.

Could Michigan DE Taco Charlton return to his home state with the Bengals?

Musing about the chances that the Browns hold onto QB Robert Griffin III.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown has been cited as an example of overcoming doubters by several Scouting Combine participants.

Texans A&M OL Avery Gennesy has been inspired by Texans T Duane Brown.

The Colts have money to spend in free agency.

“Aggressive” has been a popular word around the Jaguars this offseason.

LB Zach Cunningham would like to stay in Nashville by going from Vanderbilt to the Titans.

Who should the Broncos be targeting in free agency?

The Chiefs have met with several defensive players in Indianapolis.

The Raiders hope the addition of John Pagano to the coaching staff will help the secondary.

Chargers president of football operations John Spanos said “a lot of things have to line up” for the team to use the franchise tag.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spent some time with Peyton Manning on Saturday.

Will the Giants draft a quarterback?

Assessing the chances that the Eagles hold onto DL Bennie Logan.

Combine week wasn’t a great one for perceptions of the Redskins organization.

Alabama DL Jonathan Allen could fit for the Bears.

The Lions are looking for a more consistent TE Eric Ebron.

Will G T.J. Lang remain with the Packers?

The Vikings can find a new running back in the draft.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn sat for an interview with the team’s website from the Scouting Combine.

The Panthers may find a slot receiver in the draft.

The Saints are reportedly working to retain CB Sterling Moore.

Which running backs in this year’s draft will interest the Buccaneers?

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson held his third charity golf tournament.

The Rams are looking for receiver help at the Scouting Combine.

Running through the 49ers’ needs on the defensive line.

How does Deshawn Shead’s torn ACL impact the Seahawks’ outlook at cornerback?