Trent Murphy faces four-game PED suspension

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 5, 2017, 6:50 PM EST

Washington pass rusher Trent Murphy took a step forward in 2016, but his 2017 is off to a bad start.

Murphy is in the process of appealing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the Washington Post reports.

A second-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2014, Murphy went from a starter to a backup but thrived as a situational pass rusher in 2016, recording nine sacks and three forced fumbles.

Murphy reportedly gained about 30 pounds last season in anticipation of playing mostly at defensive end, then lost the weight when told he would get most of his playing time at outside linebacker.