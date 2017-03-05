 Skip to content

Trent Murphy faces four-game PED suspension

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 5, 2017, 6:50 PM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 12: Linebacker Trent Murphy #93 of the Washington Redskins on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 12, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Redskins 30-20. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

Washington pass rusher Trent Murphy took a step forward in 2016, but his 2017 is off to a bad start.

Murphy is in the process of appealing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the Washington Post reports.

A second-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2014, Murphy went from a starter to a backup but thrived as a situational pass rusher in 2016, recording nine sacks and three forced fumbles.

Murphy reportedly gained about 30 pounds last season in anticipation of playing mostly at defensive end, then lost the weight when told he would get most of his playing time at outside linebacker.

  1. BIGGSHAUN says: Mar 5, 2017 7:12 PM

    You mean you can’t naturally gain AND lose 30 pounds in one offseason?

    What a tire fire this franchise is.

  2. fiddlinred says: Mar 5, 2017 7:22 PM

    I dont know the nature is the ped but the wild weight fluctuations might well have been the reason. He is a good pass rusher and might be part of the solution at d line. He will be back.

