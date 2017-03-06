Bears re-sign Daniel Brown, tender Josh Bellamy and Bryce Callahan

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2017, 5:11 PM EST

The Bears have taken care of some housekeeping with three of their exclusive rights free agents.

The team announced that they have re-signed tight end Daniel Brown, who joined the team after being waived by the Ravens last year. With injuries to other players at the position, Brown wound up starting three of the six games he played in Chicago and caught 16 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Two other ERFAs have been tendered contracts for 2017. That eliminates the possibility that wide receiver Josh Bellamy and cornerback Bryce Callahan will be heading elsewhere as players in that category can’t sign elsewhere unless their current teams pass on tendering them.

Bellamy has played every game for the Bears over the last two seasons and has 38 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns. Callahan started 10 games last season and had 32 tackles out of the secondary.