Bills give Gillislee the original round tender

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 6, 2017, 8:51 PM EST

The Bills have placed the original round tender on restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Because he was a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2013, the Bills would get a fifth-round pick in return if another team signs him and the Bills don’t match. He’s a restricted free agent with three years of service because he didn’t play in 2014 and caught on with the Bills late in the 2015 season.

If Gillislee plays the 2017 season on the tender, he’ll make $1.797 million. The NFL finalized the tender amounts earlier on Monday.

Starting Thursday, Gillislee can negotiate with other teams. He could also sign a longer-term deal with the Bills, and the NFL Network report said the sides will try to do that. The fifth-round tender indicates the Bills believes potential suitors might instead focus on finding running back help in a loaded draft class.

Gillislee played in 15 games for the Bills last season and was the primary backup to LeSean McCoy. He ran for 577 yards and eight touchdowns.