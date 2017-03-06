Bills release Dan Carpenter, Nickell Robey-Coleman

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2017, 3:00 PM EST

There are a few more free agents hitting the street ahead of the start of the new league year this Thursday.

The Bills announced the release of five players on Monday, including kicker Dan Carpenter, cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman and long snapper Garrison Sanborn.

Carpenter spent the last four years in Buffalo, but saw his effectiveness decline the last two years. The change in extra points was a particular problem for Carpenter as he missed 11 over the last two years while going 42-of-52 on field goals. His departure saves the Bills $2.4 million under the cap.

Robey-Coleman’s exit will save the team $1.65 million under the cap. He played every game for the Bills over the last four years and saw most of his time working out of the slot. Robey-Coleman had his ups and downs last year and found himself dropped from the lineup at times, but he’s done enough well to land a job in a league that’s always looking for corners.

Sanborn joined the Bills in 2009 and was set to make $950,000 in 2017. The Bills rounded out the group of cuts by parting ways with tight end Gerald Christian and safety Phillip Thomas.