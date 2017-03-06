Buccaneers make effort to keep Glennon

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2017, 8:22 PM EST

With Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon preparing to hit the open market and potentially cash in, the team that drafted Glennon four years ago and resisted the temptation to try to trade him reportedly would like to keep him around.

Per multiple reports, the Buccaneers have offered to make Glennon the NFL’s highest-paid backup. The Tampa Bay Times pegged the offer at $8 million per year, $1 million per season more than the average salary of Eagles backup Chase Daniel.

A year ago, Rick Stroud of the Times said the Bucs have discussed attempting to sign Glennon to a two-year extension worth at least $6 million per year.

With Glennon so close to hitting the market and attracting starter-level offers, there’s no reason to take less money for no opportunity to play — unless he aspires only to be a career backup. (Which pays pretty well, with limited physical risks.)

Glennon started 13 games as a rookie and five in 2014. He was instantly supplanted in 2015 by Jameis Winston, who is entrenched as the team’s starter.

Teams reportedly interested in Glennon, presumably for something more than a No. 2 spot on the depth chart, include the Jets, Bears, and 49ers.