Bucs finalize new five-year deal with Will Gholston

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 6, 2017, 10:35 AM EST
SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 23: William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a sack of Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Buccaneers have announced a five-year extension for defensive end William Gholston.

The extension keeps Gholston, a fourth-round pick in 2013 and strong run defender, off of the free agent market when it opens Thursday.

Gholston, 25, started a career-high 14 games last season before missing the final two games due to injury. He tied career highs last season with three sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Gholston has played in 57 career games, starting 36. He has 10 career sacks and three career forced fumbles.

1 Response to “Bucs finalize new five-year deal with Will Gholston”
  1. icebergsimpson says: Mar 6, 2017 10:41 AM

    Solid signing. Gholston is about to enter his prime years.

  2. milkmandanimal says: Mar 6, 2017 10:42 AM

    Good re-signing for the Bucs; Gholston is in reality just an at-best OK pass rusher, but he’s an excellent run defender, and he’s a very solid player overall. The defensive line has gone from being complete garbage to actually looking pretty decent, and keeping him around is great.

