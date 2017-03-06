Bucs finalize new five-year deal with Will Gholston

The Buccaneers have announced a five-year extension for defensive end William Gholston.
The extension keeps Gholston, a fourth-round pick in 2013 and strong run defender, off of the free agent market when it opens Thursday.
Gholston, 25, started a career-high 14 games last season before missing the final two games due to injury. He tied career highs last season with three sacks and nine tackles for loss.
Gholston has played in 57 career games, starting 36. He has 10 career sacks and three career forced fumbles.
Solid signing. Gholston is about to enter his prime years.
Good re-signing for the Bucs; Gholston is in reality just an at-best OK pass rusher, but he’s an excellent run defender, and he’s a very solid player overall. The defensive line has gone from being complete garbage to actually looking pretty decent, and keeping him around is great.