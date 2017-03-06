Chad Greenway will announce his retirement Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2017, 12:16 PM EST

Linebacker Chad Greenway said last February that he wanted to play one more year with the Vikings and then retire from active duty.

Greenway stuck to his word. He re-signed with Minnesota in late March and the team sent out a release on Monday announcing Greenway’s impending retirement. The linebacker will make it official at a press conference on Tuesday.

Greenway was picked in the first round of the 2006 draft and became a staple in the Minnesota lineup the next year — a knee injury wiped out his rookie year — when he started all 16 games. He’s missed just four games since his rookie year and went to a pair of Pro Bowls while also being named a second-team All-Pro in 2012.

The Vikings credit Greenway with 1,334 tackles, which is good for fourth in franchise history. He also had 18 sacks, 11 interceptions and eight forced fumbles.