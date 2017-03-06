DeSean Jackson poised for a big Thursday deal

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2017, 10:55 AM EST

Receiver DeSean Jackson is rocketing toward the open market for the second time in his career. This one, however, is coming as the market opens and the big money flows.

By all appearances, big money will be flowing in his direction. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jackson is expected to agree to terms on Thursday, the first day of free agency.

The candidates include Washington, Tampa Bay, and multiple other teams. The interest is sufficiently strong to permit Jackson’s representatives to declare bidding open when the legal tampering period commences on Tuesday, if that’s what they choose to do. Then, it would be just a matter of playing the waiting game.

Jackson previously has said that he’ll take the best offer. However, don’t discount the quality of the team’s quarterback play. All things equal, the team with the better quarterback will likely get the nod. Which means that the team will the lesser quarterback could need to pony up extra cash to close the deal.