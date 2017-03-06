DeSean Jackson poised for a big Thursday deal

Receiver DeSean Jackson is rocketing toward the open market for the second time in his career. This one, however, is coming as the market opens and the big money flows.
By all appearances, big money will be flowing in his direction. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jackson is expected to agree to terms on Thursday, the first day of free agency.
The candidates include Washington, Tampa Bay, and multiple other teams. The interest is sufficiently strong to permit Jackson’s representatives to declare bidding open when the legal tampering period commences on Tuesday, if that’s what they choose to do. Then, it would be just a matter of playing the waiting game.
Jackson previously has said that he’ll take the best offer. However, don’t discount the quality of the team’s quarterback play. All things equal, the team with the better quarterback will likely get the nod. Which means that the team will the lesser quarterback could need to pony up extra cash to close the deal.
Buyer beware.
money is on Tampa
“However, don’t discount the quality of the team’s quarterback play.”
Yet Tampa Bay is in play?
Wouldn’t mind him back as a Redskin as long as we don’t break the bank. We got lucky with the last contract.
I have a strange feeling it’s going to be Philly. The media makes it seem less likely, but I think he wants to come back and play with Wentz. The Eagles are good at keeping lid on lately, so we’ll see.
Please stay in Washington, we’ll get rid of Cousins for you..just please stay.. You Doctson, Reed, Davis…maybe Garcon will want to stay ..we’ll be good with McCoy or Kaep or maybe even Romo
Since it will be his last chance at big money…expect him to go to the highest bidder.
“The team with the better QB will get the nod”….
Interesting. Will the Redskins even know who their QB will be in 2017 by Thursday?
Not a Buccaneers fan, but I can see him signing with them. He would be a great addition for a great, young quarterback who already has a great receiver to throw to.
Hopefully he doesn’t drop the offer before he crosses the line.
The big year will take a turn when Jackson trips and falls on a blade of grass and misses 4 four weeks again.
Seattle… On to Seattle
Best offer.
Sure sounds like he wants to be a winner.
If this clown gets big money, it shows how badly broken the NFL is at that position.
An aging undersized speedster? Just because someone’s agent says something doesn’t make it true.
DeSean Jackson would look mighty nice in a Bucs jersey next year lining up opposite of Mike Evans.
So you’re saying that the 49ers will need to figure out how to pay a gazillion dollars?
Dude is a merc, but I can’t say I don’t blame him. It’s unlikely he’ll be back in DC on a reasonable deal, but I’d like to have him back for a few more years before his speed takes a turn for the worse.
Exactly how big of a contract is he expecting? It’s not like we’re talking about a top 5 or even top 10 WR in the NFL… This guys best days are already behind him and he’s never been known as a good locker room guy either. I don’t see him getting big guaranteed money, no way.
no way in the world he should get a big payday…he disappears in far too many games and he also has a history of injuries
“All things equal, the team with the better quarterback will likely get the nod.”
There goes the Viking’s chances, they will have to resort to playing Treadslow.
Would rather have Stills. He’s younger, doesn’t get injured as much and is just as fast if not faster than Jackson.
Although a dynamic threat, I wouldn’t want to throw too much money Jackson’s way, his only threat is the deep ball other than that he’s not going to give much of anything else that would justify the contract he may get. And as a small stature fellow he gets hurt easily and far too often. He is a difference maker, however, again I’m not sure I’d want to give up that much loot to bring him in and at 30 and getting older this deal may be a crap shoot.
I’d offer him vet minimum. A 30 year old who’s a speed guy who hasn’t played a full season since 2013 doesn’t merit a big money contract. That speed could be gone in a moment and then you’re left with a mercenary with a bad ROI. No thanks.
Fans want Desean more than GMs want Desean, I’m willing to bet…
“Jackson? You look like a Jackson.”