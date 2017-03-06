Did Bruce Allen float fake Tony Romo rumor?

So where did the goofy, out-of-the-blue notion that the Cowboys could trade quarterback Tony Romo to Washington as part of a three-team-Kirk-Cousins-to-the-49ers deal come from? Appearing on 106.7 The Fan in D.C. on Monday, Mike Jones of the Washington Post offered up a theory that is outlandish enough to be dead-on balls accurate.
Via Ryan Glasspiegel of TheBigLead.com, Jones suggested that Washington president Bruce Allen floated the rumor in an effort to change the subject from the ongoing instances of D.C. dysfunction.
“The week was bad,” Jones said. “They were taking hits left and right from a P.R. standpoint. Everybody in the league was talking about them. I mean . . . people from other teams, not reporters, would see me and be like, ‘What’s going on with Washington?’ Everybody was wondering what the heck was the deal. And you even had agents saying that they didn’t know if they wanted to send their guys there. Agents who met with the Redskins about re-signing, saying like, ‘Who’s in charge there?'”
Some would say Jones was joking (it didn’t sound like a joke). Regardless, that theory definitely was making the rounds in Indianapolis. And it sort of worked, at least for an hour or two.
Once the initial shock wore off, it was clear that no one bought it. So Allen needed something else.
Enter the Jay Gruden extension. Which still didn’t do much to obscure the issues still percolating around the franchise, or the open speculation that Washington currently is evaluating potential replacements for G.M. Scot McGloughan.
now all they need to do is bring back vinny cerrato.
I’m glad Florio finally left the word “Redskins” in an article…even if the word was uttered by someone else…
Man, Bruce Allen makes Jed York almost look like a tolerable human being. Almost. What the REDSKINS need to do is a lot like what the Niners did when Jed York was making idiotic moves like this; do anything you can to silence Bruce Allen. You don’t hear about Jed York anymore because no one can stand the little twirp. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan took over the 49ers, while keeping little Jed Dork in the back and out of the way. What Allen is doing is a lot like what Dork did. Redskins fans, I feel your pain. Unfortunately, until Allen gets out of the spotlight, you won’t go anywhere.
Even though there is no hard evidence to support the theory, I’ll believe any off the wall rumor when it comes to the Redskins. So I’ll mentally mark this as #Fact
Of course he did, he has been sabatoging relationships since he was GM in Tampa
Nah. The rumors were more likely started by unclever media members looking for page clicks during the offseason.
casualmalexlfan says:
Mar 6, 2017 12:59 PM
——————
I wish I could give you more than one like on this post. I think we know of some very unclever media members. *Coughs*
This officially makes my Niners the 3rd most dysfunctional organization in football. Onward and upward.