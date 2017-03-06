Eagles will quickly be on the short list for Torrey Smith

With the 49ers cutting receiver Torrey Smith (and assuming it’s not being leaked simply to prompt a Branden Albert-style phone call), the Eagles become a prime candidate to give Smith a landing spot.
The Eagles and 49ers negotiated a potential trade that would have sent Smith to the Eagles during the 2016 season, but a deal couldn’t be finalized before the deadline. Smith himself acknowledged that talks had occurred.
Smith makes plenty of sense in Philadelphia, apart from the fact that they desperately need guys who can catch passes. His speed would stretch the field and open up the underneath areas for other targets, making the rest of the players better because they will be more likely to finagle single coverage (or none at all) if Smith is dragging targets deep down the field.
And let’s not completely discount the possibility that Smith was told he’ll be cut before the cut comes in order to get the Eagles or someone else to send a conditional seventh-round pick in 2018 (for example) to San Francisco. The challenge becomes convincing a new team to take on Smith’s $6.5 million contract; his performance from the past two years could make that difficult to justify.
Smith could always restructure to facilitate a trade, but why should he? It always makes more sense to push for a release and then become a free agent.
Then again, it’s only $6.5 million (plus another $1.375 million in roster and workout bonuses). That’s No. 2 receiver money, and Smith’s production during his two years in San Francisco likely had something to do with the quality of the offense and the quarterback play. So maybe it makes sense for the Eagles or someone else to call the 49ers and offering them anything. Because anything is better than the nothing they otherwise will get.
DON’T DO IT PHILLY!!! He’s a one trick pony #3 at best and Philly needs a #1.
As an Eagles fan we need a #1, #2 and a #3….Only Zac Ertz is reliable at this point and he gets concussed too easily..
Philly isn’t going to be wasting their time with Smith. Yeah they almost made a panic move last season before the trade deadline but I really doubt that Philly was offering anything more than a 7th rounder otherwise 49ers would have just dumped him off then. Smith would have to take a major pay cut to join Philly because there are way to many quality WR hitting the open market come March 9th
Eagles didn’t try to trade for smith bc they thought he was great or something, they tried to trade for him bc they thought he would be 1 of the only wrs available at the trade deadline for a cheap price that could help them improve.
That doesn’t make them 1 of the leading contenders now. Sure they might sign him but they are no more likely to sign him based off of the very unique circumstances that made them interested last year then any other team. Those circumstances are no longer in play. There are now a lot of wrs available to them for no compensation other then salary.