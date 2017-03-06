Falcons negotiations with Desmond Trufant picking up steam

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 6, 2017, 6:35 AM EST

The Falcons have made it clear getting cornerback Desmond Trufant signed to a contract extension is their top priority, and spent time at the Scouting Combine working toward that goal.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, that included some late night/early morning negotiating in Indianapolis, at one of the high-end steak places that doubles as a free agent meat market.

“Our next major move is going to be Desmond [Trufant],” General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said earlier in the week. “Once we get that done, we have the next tier of guys that we are going to get finalized. Then we’ll keep our eyes open in free agency.”

Trufant’s working on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, but they want to extend him now. He missed the last two months of the season with a torn pectoral, but should be recovered in time for OTAs.

They also want to do something with him now to know what other moves they can make in free agency, with their own guys and others. They also signed cornerback Robert Alford to an extension last year, and have been proactive with their young core of players.

“We have a fortunate situation right now, where we are able to sign two corners because we have the young linebackers, young safeties and a young defensive end,” Dimitroff said. “In time, we’ll have to be creative with that, but for now we are in a good spot.”

They won’t be able to pay them all, but getting Trufant under contract now will help keep them competitive for the next several years until those issues come up.