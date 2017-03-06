Hall of Fame voter says opposition to Terrell Owens “felt personal”

Were there legitimate football reasons to keep Terrell Owens out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, or did voters who disliked Owens personally vote against him for off-field reasons? That’s perhaps the most important question after Owens was voted down by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. And one member of the committee had an interesting comment about the proceedings.
Jim Trotter of ESPN, who is on the Selection Committee, said on Richard Deitsch’s podcast that he was uncomfortable with the opposition to Owens in the meeting room on the day before the Super Bowl. Although Trotter was careful to make clear that he doesn’t know for a fact that the opposition to Owens is personal, he said it felt like it was.
“I voted for him. I will vote for him again,” Trotter said of Owens. “But I’ll say this: In my 11 years on the Committee I will say that that’s the most uncomfortable I’ve ever been in a room, listening to the debate on Terrell Owens. And I went to one of the Hall officials during a break and I told him that. I said, ‘I’ve never felt this uncomfortable about a guy being debated in this room.’ Because it did. It felt personal to me. It may not have been — I’m not saying it was personal — I’m saying it felt personal to me, and that was very disturbing to me. Will he get in? I believe he will get in at some point. But that’s what’s so ridiculous to me, to be frank, Richard, because don’t tell me that you’re going to make him wait two, three years, five years, whatever it is, simply because you felt he was a bad teammate, but he’ll get in, you’ll vote for him at some point. If you’re not willing to vote for him now you shouldn’t be willing to vote for him in five years. He should be judged simply on his merits, in my opinion, and I’m not one of those people who believe in sending messages.”
We’ve heard Hall of Fame voters say Owens was too divisive to get into the Hall of Fame, and we’ve heard voters say Owens dropped too many passes. But neither of those arguments is particularly convincing. It’s hard not to think some of the opposition to Owens is personal.
now a days you have to be a brown nosing former athlete and take a job at the NFL network, BSPN, etc…..in order to get into the hall. That carries more weight today, than what you did on the field.
Some of the opposition is personal, and some so is some of the support. It’s a subjective decision. Otherwise you could just plug every players’ stats into a computer and have it print out your list
of inductees
It was clearly personal. TO should be in. It doesn’t mean I have to like the guy. And ‘bad teammate’ is not nearly at the level of ‘bad human being’, and they’ve elected plenty of them on the first ballot.
Make him wait 10 years and then let him in..
TO was right, this is a joke. I don’t like the guy either & wouldn’t want him on my team, but he’s 100% HOF worthy. Top 5 WR all time.
Who didn’t know that…
it is EXACTLY what is wrong with the entire voting process w/ the NFLHOF.
Hello? Are you listening? I told you it was personal back when you first mentioned that he didn’t make it this year.
So I will say it again, we all know TO has been abrasive to most of the HoF voters(media) at some point in his career.
This was their last chance to get revenge for some petty grievance he visited on them.
“If you’re not willing to vote for him now you shouldn’t be willing to vote for him in five years”
So he’s saying that anyone that doesn’t get in their 1st year of eligibility should never get in.
It would be a real small hall of fame.
“If you’re not willing to vote for him now you shouldn’t be willing to vote for him in five years. He should be judged simply on his merits, in my opinion,”
Agreed.
The support seems to be just as “personal.”
There’s a clear non-personal case to be made that he’s not a first-ballot HoF guy because of his selfishness and dropped passes.
they could allways wait till he dies like they did Stabler.
I support his candidacy but that jacket is not helping.
So it’s a popularity contest? I get it now.
T.O. deserves to be in, not only could he tear it up on corners but he had the best charisma with celebrations. T.O. was a lot of fun to watch whether you hated him or loved him.
Today’s receivers just can’t hold a candle to T.O. in terms of Talent and charisma on the field.
Likely the worst HOF of the major 4 sports. How they let guys in like Bettis or Namath, but not Owens is beyond me. And I personally cannot stand Owens, but he is HOF worthy.
Mr. Trotter’s experience at the least shows the degree of divisiveness Owens’ behavior precipitated. Election to the Hall of Fame is not merely a numbers game—there is quite obviously a subjective element where Owens fails to pass muster. Isn’t this precisely why the selection committee exists?
Change your name to Tony Dungy and you’re in.
