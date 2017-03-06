Haloti Ngata says he’s returning for 2017

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 6, 2017, 7:18 PM EST

Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata plans to play a 12th NFL season in 2017, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reported Monday.

Ngata, 33, is a two-time All-Pro and five time Pro Bowl selection.

Breer tweeted that Ngata recently informed the Lions he plans to play again and that the coaching staff had previously been uncertain that Ngata would be back.

A first-round pick of the Ravens in 2006, Ngata was traded to the Lions in 2015. He’s started every game for which he’s been healthy over the last two seasons and has four sacks with the Lions. He’s started 160 of 162 games in his career and has also played in 17 postseason games.