Jaguars cut cornerback Davon House

After not finding anyone willing to give anything up for him, the Jaguars did what we figured they’d do with cornerback Davon House.

According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, the Jaguars parted ways with the former free agent pickup Monday.

He was due to make $6 million, and he was benched last year, so this one falls squarely in the category of #asexpected.

They signed him to a four-year, $24.5 million deal early in free agency in 2015, but it didn’t take long for that to look like a bad investment.

He had played well for Green Bay previously, and it will be interesting to see if the Packers have interest again, after their secondary was short-handed last year. And now that he’s been cut, it wouldn’t cost them against the compensatory picks formula, which makes it slightly more appealing that if he was an unrestricted free agent.