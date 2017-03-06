Jerry Jones and Tony Romo have gone over “all scenarios”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2017, 11:55 AM EST

One of the biggest stories of the 2017 offseason centers on the future of Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. On Monday’s PFT Live, Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram provided some excellent information and insight about the future of the team’s former franchise quarterback.

Here are the highlights.

First, Hill said that Romo won’t be traded to or sign with Washington. “That’s not happening,” Hill said.

Second, Hill reinforced the notion that Jones and Romo will have a wink-nod deal as to where he will or won’t go, if Romo eventually is cut.

Third, Hill said the Cowboys at least for now are waiting for a trade offer to materialize, possibly from the Broncos or Texans, in the hopes that Romo would accept the deal.

Fourth, Hill said Jones told reporters recently that he already has spoken to Romo, and that Jones said he has gone over all scenarios with Romo, which would allow a decision to be made quickly if necessary.

Fifth, Hill believes Romo would be inclined to take a Greg Hardy-type contract that pays Romo based on the number of games he eventually plays. That could make it easier for a team like the Broncos or Texans to justify adding Romo. If he plays, he gets paid. If he doesn’t play, he doesn’t get paid.

For everything Clarence Hill had to say, check out the video. It’s fairly short but it is packed with quality content. If you ignore the parts where I was talking.