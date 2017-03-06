John Dorsey doesn’t think any 2017 rookie QBs are ready to play

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2017, 9:05 AM EST

There are some who think the Chiefs need a change at quarterback to reach greater success on the field, but team brass has been steadfast in terms of public support of Smith this offseason.

One of the leading reasons for that is likely the same reason why Mike Glennon is expected to go from the bench in Tampa to a lucrative contract later this week. It’s hard to find starting quarterbacks in the NFL and Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey gave Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com a negative response when asked if any of this year’s draft prospects are ready to play.

“First off, what stands out, I think there’s only one guy that’s ever taken a snap from under center,” Dorsey said. “How about that one? It shows how we’re evolving into a spread-option era. Then, what you have to analyze is can they spit out a play in the huddle? If you look at the majority of these guys, everybody’s signaling everything in from the sideline. These are the types of things people are looking for as they sit and they talk to these players. Can they sit and regurgitate an offensive play? That’s hard to do, especially in [our] system, it’s really hard to do. But on the whole, they’re a more athletic group. Are there any finished products here? I don’t think so. So where are the warts, and are you willing to live with the warts? That’s what people are asking.”

A team like the Chiefs could draft a warty prospect in hopes that playing behind Smith and for Andy Reid will provide the polish needed to get them to a place where they can start in the future. That would break a long streak for the Chiefs, who haven’t had a quarterback acquired in the draft win a game since 1987, but it doesn’t sound like a sure thing that things are going to play out that way.