John Schneider: Blair Walsh checked a box for us

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2017, 7:29 AM EST

The Seahawks benefitted from kicker Blair Walsh’s presence in the playoffs after the 2015 season when they beat the Vikings thanks in large part to Walsh missing a 27-yard field goal in the final moments.

The Seahawks would like to benefit from some Walsh makes this year. Walsh kept missing last season and ultimately got a pink slip from the Vikings, which left him available to sign a contract with the Seahawks in February.

General Manager John Schneider said from Indianapolis during the Scouting Combine last week that Walsh gave them “an opportunity to kind of check a box” with Steven Hauschka headed for unrestricted free agency. His arrival didn’t come without concern that Walsh’s yips will continue in Seattle.

“I’d be lying if I told you it wasn’t,” Schneider said, via the Seattle Times. “But he’s a very confident guy on his visits. And he has had, he was a Pro Bowler and he’s gone on a streak where he hit like 17-of-17. He’s got a lot of talent and there are certain boxes that we had to check before we moved forward with it.”

Schneider says the team will bring in competition at kicker and that Hauschka could return, which might make for a brief stay in Seattle for the former Vikings kicker.