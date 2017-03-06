Julio Jones gets a bunion cut off, declares surgery successful

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 6, 2017, 9:54 PM EST

Julio Jones and my mother now have something in common.

The Falcons wide receiver’s “minor surgery” Monday was to remove a bunion, according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com.

Jones posted on Instagram that his “surgery was a success,” which is a relief since he should still be able to make open-toed shoe season, if not all of OTAs.

Foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson performed the procedure, after previously handling broken bones in Jones’ foot.

Jones (not his foot pictured, we don’t think) missed a couple of games last year because of foot problems, which he has dealt with throughout his career. But he still finished with 1,409 receiving yards, which was second in the league. He also made one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history, which nobody really remembers because the Falcons refused to take two knees and kick a field goal from the Patriots’ 22-yard line.

Even my mother knew that was the wrong call.