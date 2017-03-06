Julius Peppers wants to play in 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2017, 8:35 AM EST

When the 2016 season was winding down, Packers linebacker Julius Peppers said that he wasn’t ready to talk about his plans for the 2017 season.

Peppers said he would “figure it out at some point” and that point has arrived with the new league year starting later this week. Peppers’ agent Carl Carey said that his client wants to be on the field in 2017.

“Julius, after taking some time to reflect during the offseason, has decided that he still has the desire and enthusiasm for the game, and his intention is to play a 16th NFL season,” Carey said, via ESPN.com.

Peppers is set to become a free agent this week and Carey said that he has spoken to the Packers about a deal that would continue Peppers’ stay in Green Bay.