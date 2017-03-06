Julius Peppers wants to play in 2017

When the 2016 season was winding down, Packers linebacker Julius Peppers said that he wasn’t ready to talk about his plans for the 2017 season.
Peppers said he would “figure it out at some point” and that point has arrived with the new league year starting later this week. Peppers’ agent Carl Carey said that his client wants to be on the field in 2017.
“Julius, after taking some time to reflect during the offseason, has decided that he still has the desire and enthusiasm for the game, and his intention is to play a 16th NFL season,” Carey said, via ESPN.com.
Peppers is set to become a free agent this week and Carey said that he has spoken to the Packers about a deal that would continue Peppers’ stay in Green Bay.
If I’m the Packers I’d move on but I could see them bringing him back if they lose Nick Perry. He had more of an impact rushing the QB then Clay Matthews or Datone Jones last year. I still think the Packers will draft multiple linebackers in this year’s draft.
I am sure he wants a ring and it will never happen by playing on the traditioanaly horrible Packers defense! Just saying.
Back for a swan song with the Panthers actually makes a lot of sense…