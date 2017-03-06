Kawann Short likely to sign franchise tender in next few days

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2017, 3:44 PM EST

Last year, Panthers cornerback Josh Norman didn’t sign the franchise tender — and the team eventually rescinded it. This year, Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short appears to be prepared to avoid a similar outcome.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Short likely will be signing the franchise tender in the next few days.

Short said in January that he would most likely sign it “quickly.” There was an effort to push back on the notion that he’d pounce on the tender, and while he has given it a week without taking the money, Short likely won’t be waiting a whole lot longer.

And for good reason. He made slightly more than $1 million in 2016, his fourth NFL season. With the tender pending, he has $13.386 million for one season sitting on the table, waiting for him to accept it.

Until Short sign it, the Panthers can rescind it. If they’d rescind it before the start of free agency, he’d likely be in line for a payday that provides a lot more than $13.386 million guaranteed at signing.