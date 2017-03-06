Kenny Britt drawing interest, too

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2017, 4:15 PM EST

DeSean Jackson and Terrelle Pryor aren’t the only two teams generating interest before the free agency market opens. Kenny Britt will have options right out of the gates, too.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rams receiver Kenny Britt has several interested suitors. The Eagles, Washington, 49ers, and Seahawks are believed to be in the mix. At least one more team has currently emerged (not the Patriots, despite the Rutgers connection), and more could eventually join the fray.

The question becomes whether a team views him as a No. 1 or a No. 2 receiver. That dynamic will drive the value of the deal, with a No. 2 contract in the range of $6 million to $8 million per year and a No. 1 contract potentially reaching $10 million.

Britt, who had a string of off-field incidents early in his career, has been a model citizen in recent seasons — and he’s still only 28. He quietly generated a career-high 68 catches and his first 1,000-yard season in 2016 while playing for one of the worst offenses in football.

A first-round pick in 2009 who was 20 when his rookie year began, Britt rocketed to a strong start in 2011, with 271 yards in his first two games before tearing an ACL in Week Three. He could be on the brink of returning to a level of prominence that he temporarily reached five years ago.

Based on the numbers he racked up while playing with an overmatched offense that lacked either strong quarterback or running back play, what could he do with a great quarterback, a great running back, and a great receiver across from him?