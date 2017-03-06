Marshon Lattimore says his hamstrings are just fine, thank you

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 6, 2017, 2:39 PM EST

Something is certainly sensitive, but it apparently isn’t Marshon Lattimore’s hamstring.

The Ohio State cornerback had hamstring problems throughout his college career, so a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Lattimore’s hamstring “tightened up on him” it raised an immediate red flag.

But then Lattimore raised one of his own, giving his own injury update via Twitter.

Wasn't a hamstring injury, it's my hip flexor. I'm good y'all lol — Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) March 6, 2017

Reports bad info y'all gone have the teams scared to draft me lol — Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) March 6, 2017

Lattimore posted a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, a vertical jump of 38.5 inches and an 11-foot broad jump, good numbers by any measure. And if he has a clean bill of health, he is expected to be one of the top corners taken.

But missing the entire 2014 season and half of 2015 made it a very real question to ask, and one teams will obviously be taking a closer look at.