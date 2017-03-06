Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2017, 7:06 AM EST

Will WR Robert Woods remain with the Bills?

The Dolphins hope their trade for Julius Thomas allows them to double up on solid tight end play.

Patriots CB Malcolm Butler has some contract talks in his future.

The Jets are reportedly in the market for a fullback.

The Ravens will have cornerback options available in the draft.

What are the Bengals looking for in a pass rusher?

The Browns could have their pick of several safeties at the top of the second round.

Wisconsin LB T.J. Watt could be an option for the Steelers.

Texans LB Max Bullough’s brother Riley is trying for an NFL spot.

Darius Butler may be leaving the Colts and moving from cornerback to safety.

Everyone with the Jaguars is talking about QB Blake Bortles‘ need to improve.

What will the Titans do at receiver this offseason?

If the Broncos want to draft a tight end, they may pick up one of these players.

The Chiefs talked to a bunch of cornerbacks in Indianapolis.

Said Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, “Don’t look at year three and say, ‘yeah, we arrived last year in year two,’ no. No, we just scratched the surface, and we’re just getting started, and there’s a lot of work to do.”

The Chargers aren’t expected to make big splashes in free agency.

Will Kellen Moore be back as a backup quarterback for the Cowboys?

A look at some players that may have caught the Giants’ eye at the Scouting Combine.

Cornerbacks that may tempt the Eagles in the draft.

Discussing the security and burden that comes with Redskins coach Jay Gruden’s extension.

Miami QB Brad Kaaya could be a developmental option for the Bears.

Moving George Godsey to the defensive coaching staff is designed to bring a “different perspective” to the Lions.

Re-signing TE Jared Cook is thought to be high on the Packers’ list of priorities.

The draft may not offer the offensive line help that the Vikings need.

The Falcons are talking about a bigger red zone role for WR Julio Jones.

Running through some defensive end options for the Panthers.

Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen gets good reviews from the players he coached at N.C. State.

The Buccaneers could be bidders for DL Calais Campbell in free agency.

Count the Cardinals among the teams that appear to be in the cornerback market in the draft.

An offensive shopping list for the Rams in free agency.

Are the 49ers readying to make a run at QB Mike Glennon?

Washington S Budda Baker got some advice from Seahawks S Earl Thomas.