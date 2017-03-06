Negotiating window open at 12:00 p.m. ET Tuesday

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2017, 9:05 PM EST

The 2017 calendar has jammed the end of the Scouting Combine and the start of free agency closer together than ever before, with the workouts in Indianapolis ending on Monday and the free agency period opening on Tuesday. (Hopefully, future NFL calendars will return to the one-week buffer.)

Specifically, the annual two-day negotiating period launches at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. (Yes, we’ve already written about the annual legal tampering period memo; however, some believe that, because free agency opens on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. ET, the negotiating window opens on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.)

Here's a post with the do's and don'ts for talking to unrestricted free agents-to-be.