NFL will reach $14 billion in 2017 revenue

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2017, 11:29 AM EST
Commissioner Roger Goodell said seven years ago that he’d like the NFL to reach $25 billion in annual revenue by 2027. The league is roughly on track to get there.

Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal reports that the NFL expects to generate $14 billion in 2017. That’s a $6 billion increase from 2010, when the NFL racked up $8 billion.

This year’s increase, per Kaplan, came from the Thursday Night Football package and the opening of the new U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The opening of the Falcons’ new stadium and the Chargers’ move to L.A. could contribute to future increases, culminating in what should be a major increase when the Chargers and Rams move into their new stadium in Inglewood.

Getting to $25 billion per year by 2027 remains a challenge, especially in light of the complexities of the next wave of TV deals and potential challenges to holding the domestic audience together and growing the sport internationally.

24 Responses to “NFL will reach $14 billion in 2017 revenue”
  1. sdchicken says: Mar 6, 2017 11:32 AM

    $14 Billionannual revenue but can’t afford to build a stadium without trying to fleece the taxpayers whoaverage $50k a year in salary

  2. jchipwood says: Mar 6, 2017 11:33 AM

    You would think with all that money at least the NFL could do was to lower cost on merchandise, tickets, or at least make every game available to every fan that wants it at a reasonable price. All that money does come from in someway the fans.

  3. td30 says: Mar 6, 2017 11:34 AM

    culminating in what should be a major increase when the Chargers and Rams move into their new stadium in Inglewood

    ————

    That is mighty presumptuous

  4. katientony says: Mar 6, 2017 11:34 AM

    But wait!! The TV ratings are down! I thought football as we knew was doomed and would soon not even be worth putting on TV?? Oh wait…NM. Football is fine. Actually more than just fine, based on that number…

  5. tylawspick6 says: Mar 6, 2017 11:35 AM

    Arrest, try and convict Roger Goodell.

  6. omegalh says: Mar 6, 2017 11:36 AM

    And this is the reason by Goodell won’t be fired. Its all about the green.

  7. idiedpretty says: Mar 6, 2017 11:36 AM

    Beware of Mark Cuban’s sage advice. The only achilles heel the NFL appears to have is over saturation. Sometimes less is more. Their constant greed is a bad look.

  8. celticsforever says: Mar 6, 2017 11:36 AM

    Too bad there is not enough money in the nfl coffers for things like full-time referees, goal-line technology and a useful “D-league” to develop nfl-quality qb’s. If only they had set the target at 30 billion. What a shame.

  9. kloos366 says: Mar 6, 2017 11:37 AM

    Can i be a parasite and leech off some of these bils?

  10. 6ball says: Mar 6, 2017 11:38 AM

  11. coutre says: Mar 6, 2017 11:39 AM

    The sad part is that they could easily be bringing in $20 billion if they hired successful people instead of focusing on affirmative action, quotas and nepotism.

  12. sigp320 says: Mar 6, 2017 11:39 AM

    They made money in spite of Roger not because of him

  13. d0naldjtrump says: Mar 6, 2017 11:41 AM

    $14 billion dollars and they still employ a ginger with a Napoleon complex who is eroding the league’s reputation – SAD.

  14. brwmstr says: Mar 6, 2017 11:42 AM

    FIRE GOODELL!!!

  15. BIGGSHAUN says: Mar 6, 2017 11:43 AM

    Roger is laughing at you haters. All the way to the bank!

  16. joetoronto says: Mar 6, 2017 11:43 AM

    If they keep going like this, they’ll be able to afford full time officials one day.

  17. rams41 says: Mar 6, 2017 11:44 AM

    Guess moving teams around pays off…for the NFL

  18. weepingjebus says: Mar 6, 2017 11:47 AM

    He has cost the league billions in lost ratings. And that’s before moving half the games to Mexico and China, and having teams start at their opponent’s 20 to keep the fantasy slobs in a perpetual red zone lather.

  19. kerrchris65 says: Mar 6, 2017 11:53 AM

    make $14 billion in revenue, yet hold cities hostage for public funding for stadiums, and then bolt town.

  20. FrankRizzo says: Mar 6, 2017 11:54 AM

    Roger makes the owners money, he isn’t going anywhere

  21. patriotsarespygaters says: Mar 6, 2017 11:55 AM

    this is because of more yt coached and qbs

  22. idiedpretty says: Mar 6, 2017 11:56 AM

    Say what you will about Goodell’s “Robo Cop Act,” he has done an excellent job growing the league and that is the only thing the Owners care about. It’s all about the money, baby!

    Please cancel Thursday night football.

  23. patriotsarespygaters says: Mar 6, 2017 11:58 AM

    but i thought kapaernick’s stunt….

  24. dtp15 says: Mar 6, 2017 12:07 PM

    Still won’t pay for their own stadiums, hire and compensate full time officials and Coaches

  25. therealjr says: Mar 6, 2017 12:07 PM

    This will just keep increasing exponentially! Said everyone in every bubble, ever.

