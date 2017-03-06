NFL will reach $14 billion in 2017 revenue

Commissioner Roger Goodell said seven years ago that he’d like the NFL to reach $25 billion in annual revenue by 2027. The league is roughly on track to get there.
Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal reports that the NFL expects to generate $14 billion in 2017. That’s a $6 billion increase from 2010, when the NFL racked up $8 billion.
This year’s increase, per Kaplan, came from the Thursday Night Football package and the opening of the new U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The opening of the Falcons’ new stadium and the Chargers’ move to L.A. could contribute to future increases, culminating in what should be a major increase when the Chargers and Rams move into their new stadium in Inglewood.
Getting to $25 billion per year by 2027 remains a challenge, especially in light of the complexities of the next wave of TV deals and potential challenges to holding the domestic audience together and growing the sport internationally.
$14 Billionannual revenue but can’t afford to build a stadium without trying to fleece the taxpayers whoaverage $50k a year in salary
You would think with all that money at least the NFL could do was to lower cost on merchandise, tickets, or at least make every game available to every fan that wants it at a reasonable price. All that money does come from in someway the fans.
culminating in what should be a major increase when the Chargers and Rams move into their new stadium in Inglewood
That is mighty presumptuous
But wait!! The TV ratings are down! I thought football as we knew was doomed and would soon not even be worth putting on TV?? Oh wait…NM. Football is fine. Actually more than just fine, based on that number…
Arrest, try and convict Roger Goodell.
And this is the reason by Goodell won’t be fired. Its all about the green.
Beware of Mark Cuban’s sage advice. The only achilles heel the NFL appears to have is over saturation. Sometimes less is more. Their constant greed is a bad look.
Too bad there is not enough money in the nfl coffers for things like full-time referees, goal-line technology and a useful “D-league” to develop nfl-quality qb’s. If only they had set the target at 30 billion. What a shame.
Can i be a parasite and leech off some of these bils?
Fans should care about this, why?
The sad part is that they could easily be bringing in $20 billion if they hired successful people instead of focusing on affirmative action, quotas and nepotism.
They made money in spite of Roger not because of him
$14 billion dollars and they still employ a ginger with a Napoleon complex who is eroding the league’s reputation – SAD.
FIRE GOODELL!!!
Roger is laughing at you haters. All the way to the bank!
If they keep going like this, they’ll be able to afford full time officials one day.
Guess moving teams around pays off…for the NFL
He has cost the league billions in lost ratings. And that’s before moving half the games to Mexico and China, and having teams start at their opponent’s 20 to keep the fantasy slobs in a perpetual red zone lather.
make $14 billion in revenue, yet hold cities hostage for public funding for stadiums, and then bolt town.
Roger makes the owners money, he isn’t going anywhere
this is because of more yt coached and qbs
Say what you will about Goodell’s “Robo Cop Act,” he has done an excellent job growing the league and that is the only thing the Owners care about. It’s all about the money, baby!
Please cancel Thursday night football.
but i thought kapaernick’s stunt….
Still won’t pay for their own stadiums, hire and compensate full time officials and Coaches
This will just keep increasing exponentially! Said everyone in every bubble, ever.