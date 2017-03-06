Nick Mangold was “shocked” by release

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2017, 7:56 PM EST

The Jets decided last month to move on from center Nick Mangold. While many outside the team expected it, Mangold apparently didn’t.

Mangold told ESPN New York’s Michael Kay Show on Monday that the 2006 first-round pick was “definitely shocked” by the decision to release him, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Mangold added that he expected the Jets to try to renegotiate his contract to cut down a $9.1 million cap number. They didn’t.

“[T]o not even get the chance to do that was difficult,” Mangold said. “It doesn’t make sense to me. . . . I’m not happy about it, but at this point, you can’t really change much.”

A change of position eventually may be coming for Mangold, based on the report that he has been asked about moving to guard. Guard or center, Mangold likely will continue for at least the next few years to be an effective offensive lineman. It still remains to be seen where that will happen.