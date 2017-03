Obi Melifonwu shines in Scouting Combine workout

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2017, 12:50 PM EST

In 2015, University of Connecticut defensive back Byron Jones set a new Scouting Combine record for broad jump as part of an excellent workout that helped him cement his status as a first-round pick in the draft.

Jones went 27th overall to the Cowboys that year and now another UConn defensive back has showed off impressive athletic ability in Indianapolis. It’s safety¬†Obi Melifonwu this time around.

Melifonwu had the second-longest broad jump in combine history by leaping 11 feet, 9 inches on Monday to go with 4.4 and 4.46 40-yard-dashes and a 44-inch vertical leap. Those numbers look even better when Melifonwu’s 6’4″, 224-pound frame is taken into account.

Melifonwu isn’t rated as highly as some of the other safeties in this year’s class, but has been talked about as a potential second-round pick. It just takes one team intrigued by his athleticism to have him climb into the first round, though, and Monday’s work carries a whiff of that kind of intrigue.