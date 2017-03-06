Patriots re-sign James Develin

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2017, 2:18 PM EST

As an impending unrestricted free agent, Patriots fullback James Develin would be able to start talking contract numbers with the league’s 31 other teams on Tuesday when the “legal tampering” window opens ahead of free agency.

Develin won’t have any need to do that, however. Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports that Develin has agreed to a two-year deal to remain in New England after talks took a big jump forward last Friday.

Develin has played in every game for the Patriots in three of the last four seasons (he missed all of 2015 with a broken leg) and saw action on just over 31 perccent of the team’s offensive snaps last season. His role was primarily a blocking one on those snaps as Develin caught three passes for 18 yards over the course of the regular season. He’s touched the ball 20 times altogether in his three years with New England.

Running backs LeGarrette Blount and Brandon Bolden are the other members of the Patriots backfield still on track for free agency.