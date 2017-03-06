Raiders secure Las Vegas financing from Bank of America

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2017, 5:20 PM EST

The third time’s a charm, at least for now.

After having a pair of potential financing partners for the Raiders’ proposed Las Vegas stadium bow out, the Raiders have lined up Bank of America to provide the remaining capital, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News.

Previously, Sands casino owner Sheldon Adelson and investment firm Goldman Sachs had been separately lined up to kick in the $650 million needed to bridge the gap between the NFL/team contribution ($500 million) and the available taxpayer money ($750 million).

The Raiders will still need to replace the expertise that Adelson would have provided from the perspective of stadium construction and operation. And they’ll need to worry about Adelson working behind the scenes to keep the Raiders out — since he reportedly intends to try to lure another team in.