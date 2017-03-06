Report: Colts won’t bring back Mike Adams

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 6, 2017, 8:26 PM EST

The Colts have informed veteran safety Mike Adams that the team is planning to move on, Zak Keefer of the Indy Star reported.

Adams went to two Pro Bowls in his three seasons with the Colts. He’ll officially be a free agent when the new league year opens on Thursday.

Adams, who turns 36 later this month, previously had stints with the 49ers, Browns and Broncos. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Delaware with the 49ers, he’s played 13 seasons and has 25 career interceptions. He started all 15 games he played last season.

Despite his age, Adams was on the original PFT Hot 100 Free Agents list before some additions to the list bumped him off. He’s been written off before, and yet he’s still been productive. Adams went to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015 and had 12 interceptions in his three seasons with the Colts.

Starting Thursday, the Colts will be looking for some new starters and new defensive leaders with the retirement of Robert Mathis, the release of D’Qwell Jackson and the departure of Adams.