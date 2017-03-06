Report: Corey Linsley expected to be ready in mid-May after ankle surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2017, 2:41 PM EST

Packers center Corey Linsley will be rehabbing after ankle surgery this offseason.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Linsley had surgery after the season ended to clean up issues left from a high ankle sprain that Linsley suffered during the 2015 season. Linsley missed the first seven games of last season due to a hamstring injury that a source told Demovsky resulted from compensating for the ankle problem.

Linsley is expected to be ready to resume football activities in mid-May, although the report notes the team might keep Linsley out until training camp to ensure he’s all the way back to 100 percent before returning to the field.

Linsley was replaced by J.C. Tretter in the starting lineup when he was injured last season. Tretter is recovering from knee surgery and is set to become a free agent this week.