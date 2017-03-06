Report: Panthers expected to have interest in Matt Kalil

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2017, 11:20 AM EST

The Panthers could field a pair of Kalils on their offensive line in 2017.

Center Ryan Kalil is expected back after a season-ending shoulder injury last year that required surgery for repair. His younger brother Matt is also returning from surgery — his season with the Vikings was curtailed by a hip injury — and is set to become a free agent this week.

Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports that the Panthers are expected to have interest in signing Matt if he doesn’t re-sign in Minnesota. Their father said recently that Matt is 100 percent healthy.

The younger Kalil had started 66 straight games for the Vikings before getting hurt and hits the market at a moment when the Panthers are still waiting for left tackle Michael Oher to get cleared after last year’s concussion. Right tackle Mike Remmers is also set for free agency, so Carolina should be involved in the tackle market whether they are doubling down on Kalils or not.