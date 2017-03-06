Report: Seahawks to tender tackle Garry Gilliam

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 6, 2017, 10:55 PM EST

The offensive line was a significant area of weakness for the Seahawks last season and will certainly be a primary focus for the team when free agency begins this week.

But with only one tackle currently under contract for 2017, the Seahawks need depth just as much as they need possible upgrades. With that in mind, the Seahawks appear set on bringing right tackle Garry Gilliam back for another season.

According to Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com, the Seahawks will give an original round tender to Gilliam, who is a restricted free agent. As an undrafted free agent signing, Gilliam’s tender will cost Seattle $1.797 million and give them the right to match any offer sheet Gilliam could sign as an RFA.

Gilliam started 13 of 14 games played for the Seahawks last season. He was the favorite in training camp to replace the departed Russell Okung at left tackle, but got moved back to the right side before the start of the season. After struggling most of the year, he was benched in November for two full games and most of a third game before regaining the starting job in December.

With only George Fant under contract at the tackle position, the Seahawks decision to tender Gilliam allows them to have two experienced tackles to work with prior to any additional players added to the group this offseason through free agency or the draft.