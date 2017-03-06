Report: Teams have asked Nick Mangold about moving to guard

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2017, 12:05 PM EST

When the Jets released center Nick Mangold last month, Mangold released a statement saying that he looked forward to “seeing what the future holds.”

One thing the future has reportedly brought is questions about whether he’d be willing to move to another position.

Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports that Mangold has heard from teams that are wondering if he would switch to guard. At this point, Mangold has rebuffed those thoughts in hopes of continuing to play a position he’s played well enough to be named to a pair of All-Pro first-teams since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2006.

Mangold’s play hasn’t been at quite that level in the last few years, but he’s remained effective enough to think he’d be a good option for someone during the 2017 season. If that doesn’t materialize, however, Mangold may be learning some new tricks while acclimating to a new team.