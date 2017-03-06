Revis can reject offers for less than $6 million, without consequence

Two years ago, as cornerback Darrelle Revis rocketed toward free agency, one of the worst-kept secrets in the league was the intent of the Jets to arrange a reunion. With a second divorce now looming, there’s hardly any buzz about Darrelle’s next destination.
Revis has some protection against lack of interest; his contract with the Jets pays him $6 million fully guaranteed for 2017. The Jets have protection against his protection. The $6 million payment contains offset language, creating a dollar-for-dollar credit based on anything Revis earns elsewhere.
But what if Revis is offered only $4 million? Can he choose to do nothing and take $6 million from the Jets in lieu of taking the offer — and helping the Jets save $4 million?
Per a source with knowledge of the Revis contract with the Jets, it contains no language requiring him to accept other work. This means that he can choose to reject any offer that he receives, and that the Jets can’t try to reduce their obligation to him if he opts not to take whatever he can get.
For Revis, then, the question becomes whether he’d play for less than what he’d get for not playing, whether he’d play for the same as what he’d get for not playing, and possibly whether he’d choose to take $6 million not to play versus, say, $8 million to play.
Ultimately, the Jets are on the hook for $6 million unless he signs a new contract. For anything less than $6 million, however, why should he work for free?
I bet Revis walks away from the game. He’s made tons of cash, and I can’t see his ego surviving a pay cut and the realization he can’t physically do it any longer.
I’ll answer your question:
1) Because he probably wants to continue to play football
2) Because if he doesn’t play this year so he can sit on his money, he is essentially retiring; nobody is going to want him for any real salary in 2018 coming off of his 2016 play followed by a season off the field
If Revis wants to continue to play a number of years and hopes to revitalize his career, perhaps as a Safety, he is going to want/have to play. And you’re spinning this all wrong. Because of his guaranteed money from the Jets, Revis can sign for the VETERAN MINIMUM…meaning that he is in play for almost any team he wants. Meaning that he can choose a SB favorite and/or a team with the defensive setup to help him play well and earn a solid contract next offseason.
If he actually is tired and has had enough, fair enough, retire and enjoy entering the HOF when the time comes. But if not…well, there it is.
He’s either playing for less as a dime DB a la Leon Hall last season, or he sits out the season and is likely done for good.
Does the pain ever end for Jets fans?