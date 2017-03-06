Revis can reject offers for less than $6 million, without consequence

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2017, 9:54 AM EST

Two years ago, as cornerback Darrelle Revis rocketed toward free agency, one of the worst-kept secrets in the league was the intent of the Jets to arrange a reunion. With a second divorce now looming, there’s hardly any buzz about Darrelle’s next destination.

Revis has some protection against lack of interest; his contract with the Jets pays him $6 million fully guaranteed for 2017. The Jets have protection against his protection. The $6 million payment contains offset language, creating a dollar-for-dollar credit based on anything Revis earns elsewhere.

But what if Revis is offered only $4 million? Can he choose to do nothing and take $6 million from the Jets in lieu of taking the offer — and helping the Jets save $4 million?

Per a source with knowledge of the Revis contract with the Jets, it contains no language requiring him to accept other work. This means that he can choose to reject any offer that he receives, and that the Jets can’t try to reduce their obligation to him if he opts not to take whatever he can get.

For Revis, then, the question becomes whether he’d play for less than what he’d get for not playing, whether he’d play for the same as what he’d get for not playing, and possibly whether he’d choose to take $6 million not to play versus, say, $8 million to play.

Ultimately, the Jets are on the hook for $6 million unless he signs a new contract. For anything less than $6 million, however, why should he work for free?