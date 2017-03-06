Saints plan to tender Willie Snead, who hopes for new deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2017, 6:16 PM EST

Wide receiver Willie Snead has been a big part of the passing game for the Saints over the last two seasons and he’ll be back for a third season in New Orleans one way or another.

The Saints have until Thursday to tender Snead a contract as an exclusive rights free agent, which would pay him $615,000 for the coming season, and Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that’s their plan. Snead is bound to the Saints once they tender him, but he and agent Jim Miller hope that they can work out a better deal with the team.

“We look forward to having additional conversations,” Miller said. “They like Willie, and we like the Saints.”

Snead has 141 catches over the last two years and is in line for a significant role in the offense whether New Orleans trades Brandin Cooks or not.