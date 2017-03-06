Tender amounts for restricted free agents set

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 6, 2017, 11:09 AM EST

As the numbers which will begin to fly come into focus, teams now know what their restricted free agents are going to cost them.

Via Field Yates of ESPN, the tender amounts for RFA offers have been set.

The first-round tender will be $3.91 million, the second-round tender will be $2.746 million and the low or original round tender will be $1.797 million.

Teams can negotiate with RFAs, but if the original team doesn’t match their offer sheets, they receive compensation based on the level of tender the RFA gets. Any RFAs not tendered by their team before the start of the league year Thursday will become unrestricted free agents.

There are five restricted free agents among our PFT Free Agent Hot 100, which is a handy place to track this week’s action.

On that list are Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso, Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, Rams defensive tackle Dominique Easley, Ravens running back Terrance West and Packers outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott.